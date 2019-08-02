RENSSELAER — Ritz Cinema owner Nancy Klockow has had reason to celebrate this summer, thanks to the great success of her daughter-in-law's campaign to raise cancer awareness with a national campaign.
Blair Larkins Seyfried’s campaign to become the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s 2019 Woman of the Year ended earlier this year, when she ultimately placed within the top 10 winners out of 24 candidates.
Seyfried ran partly in honor of Klockow’s first husband, Larry Seyfried II, who died from leukemia more than 30 years ago. Thanks to Seyfried's efforts, enough money has been raised to support a grant named in honor of her father-in-law.
The competition started on March 21 and ended with the June 1 gala in Washington, D.C.
"It was really, really nice," Klockow remembered.
According to information from the LLS, the Man and Woman of the Year campaign is a philanthropic competition in more than 80 communities across the United States. Candidates and team members raise funds for LLS, and the titles are awarded to the man and woman who raises the most funds during the campaign; the top fundraisers in the country earn the national titles.
“I will be quite honest with you; when she told me she was doing this, it reduced me to tears,” Klockow said earlier this year, “because to honor someone that has been gone 34 years is pretty amazing.”
She was able to attend the gala in person with Seyfried and gave her daughter-in-law a bracelet there as a gift for her efforts
Seyfried also had three individual goals aside from the actual campaign itself.
“The first goal is I want to raise at least $50,000 because, even if I don’t win the Woman of the Year, we get a grant and we can name it after Larry’s dad,” Seyfried said earlier this year.
Her other personal goal was to raise $75,000 through the help of friends, family and donors. According to Seyfried’s associates in her campaign, the previous Woman of the Year managed to raise $110,000.
Seyfried's team ultimately raised just under $98,000 in a campaign which lasted less than 10 weeks. This means they not only raised enough money to start a grant named after her father-in-law, but also came in seventh place out of 24 candidates.
All of the many candidates who ran, which included 11 women and 15 men, had the higher general goal of trying to raise funds and awareness for cancer research. And they ultimately succeeded by raising a combined $2.8 million, breaking the national record.
Seyfried said her own campaign began through encouragement from others.
“I was approached by LLS and a friend of mine thought I would be good at this,” she said earlier this year, “and we had a conversation. So they were like, ‘We really think you might be a good fit to run, and I was like, ‘I think you’re crazy.’”
Seyfried’s career has ranged from being a waitress to being a D.C. consultant, where she raised money for various causes, including the Susan G. Komen organization to combat breast cancer.
Despite this work, she wasn’t sure she could have a claim to the issue of lymphoma and leukemia before she recalled what her husband had said about her father-in-law’s struggles. Though she never met her father-in-law, she did become inspired to take up that cause through this campaign.
“You don’t realize how many people are affected by this,” Seyfried said. “I have people who are donating because their mom has lung cancer or because their dad was just diagnosed with lymphoma, things like that. And so we’re doing that word of mouth.”
Klockow agreed, citing her own example and stories she’s heard from others in Jasper County.
“It’s something we all should be paying attention to because it’s probably affected everybody you know,” she said. “There’s somebody you know that has been affected by it. So this is just an honor to be able to be a part of this.”
More information on the LLS can be found at www.lls.org. More information on all the campaigns can be found at www.mwoy.org.