DEMOTTE — The Fase Senior Center honored 10 of its participants with a special dinner and program on Dec. 4. All of the 10 honored were age 90 or over with the oldest at 98, and the youngest at 90. A filled room joined in celebrating their long journey that continues through life.
After the meal, where the 10 were treated to a special head table, Executive Director Sharon Colee and Fase Center Director Charlene Perov feted the two men and eight women, giving away their ages from youngest to oldest. Each received a special card, certificate of honor and a rose; the men given a boutonniere to wear.
Then they were asked to speak about their longevity and anything else they wanted to say. The celebrants are (from youngest to oldest), Darlene DeWar and Rosemary Delbusto – 90, Jeanette Nichols and Helen DeVries – 91, Anna Losiniecki – 92, Harold “Hap” Haberlin, Elmer Liebbe and Loretta Molchan – 93, and Doris Myers – 98.
Myers said, “”It’s a pleasure to sit at this table with these young people,” which brought a round of applause. She taught at the KV High School for 24 years, retiring in 1984. She advised, “Have something to do every day, even if it’s cleaning out a dresser drawer. Have something to get up for every day.” She also said to come to the senior center if you can.
Molchan said, “I can’t believe I’m at this age!” She said she had a lady friend in Valpo who was 106, and her advise to Molchan was “Stay away from the doctors.”
Haberlin, who will celebrate his 94th birthday in January, said, “I guess I can contribute some of this life to good environment and good genes.” He said his sister lived to be 105, and he has four neighbors who are the same age he is that are still active.
Losiniecki said, “This is the greatest time of my life right now. God bless all of you.”
DeVries said she enjoys everyday she is alive, and Delbusto said, “You need to be happy every day because it might be your last. Enjoy each day.”
Nichols said she had a beautiful life and her husband spoiled her. “I treasure that,” she said.
DeWar said she has a wonderful time when she comes to the senior center, and although she doesn’t see well, she loves to play bingo. She said her friends help her play her cards.
Colee said, “It is a blessing to honor these individuals for sharing their time, their life experiences, their smiles, their laughter and their legacy of life. Our center celebrates each one for all they have been and all they are and yet to be.”
Colee recognized her board of directors, with Bill Hollerman, president and Ron Overton, vice-president, in attendance Wednesday afternoon. Pastor Mark Warren, who gave the invocation before the dinner, said, “You’re a blessing to us. You have a joy in life that you’ve lived. You’re happy and smiling. The attitude you use gets you where you’re going.” He then sang, “The Anchor Holds” a capella before closing with a prayer.