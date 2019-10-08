RENSSELAER — Republican U.S. Senator Mike Braun visited Rensselaer Tuesday at a public gathering hosted in Fenwick Farms Brewing Company along Washington Street.
The Senator’s offices recently put out a press release about his campaign promise to hold public events in all of Indiana’s 92 counties, with the Fenwick event being his Jasper County stop. As of Tuesday, Braun was expected to finish on Thursday with visits to Brown and Shelby counties.
On Tuesday, Braun sat down with local media outlets to discuss different topics, before speaking more casually with local Republican Party leaders and government officials at Fenwick.
“We’re ahead of schedule,” he said of his trip through each county, “so that’s good. I enjoy visiting businesses and just seeing what’s going on out across the territory.”
While discussing the issues he hears from Hoosiers across the state, Braun said there is an ironic workforce problem. The state’s unemployment is so low that it’s difficult to find would-be employees to fill businesses or local government. He believes the low unemployment is due to President Trump’s policies and called it “a good problem to have,” which raises wages.
“I’ve been a Main Street entrepreneur and business owner for 37 years prior to wearing this hat,” he said. “And I’ve not seen it any better since early ‘17 to the present. And I think that’s a tribute to doing things differently in D.C.”
Braun said average household income since Jan. 2017 has also gone up over $5,000 nationwide, despite barely going over $1,000 in the previous 16 years.
“You don’t hear about that stuff,” Braun said. “That’s why I’m so disappointed that we’re burning all the time and energy on the impeachment inquiry. I don’t think the merits are there. I’m always going to be wanting to hear the merits of the case, but, to me, this looks like an attempt that’s been in motion for such a long time, from the day Trump got elected.”
Braun was asked about the Japanese Trade Agreement.
According to ustr.gov, for the office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the U.S. and Japan have reached an agreement where Japan will eliminate or lower its tariffs on certain U.S. agricultural products. For other agricultural goods, Japan will provide preferential U.S.-specific quotas.
The agreement was finalized Monday. Once implemented, over 90 percent of U.S. food and agricultural products imported into Japan will either be duty-free, or else receive “preferential” tariff access.
When asked what this deal means for farmers, Braun said farmers need more markets to be open to U.S. pork and other products to help them out of the condition that they are in presently.
“Farmers, where they were the ones that kind of got us through the ‘08 recession, because the farm economy was so good, ‘09-’13, they’re in the toughest stretch that I’ve seen in a long time,” Braun said.
He cited other trade agreements, which he said Democrats in Congress have apparently held up, that would help everyday Hoosiers, like the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
“Anything like that, the USMCA — which would even be more important because it deals with our two biggest trading partners, Canada and Mexico — is being held up for political reasons,” he said. “That’s solely been at the doorstep or Nancy Pelosi for several months, and she’s slow-walking it, due to what they’re focusing on, and I think maybe afraid to grant President Trump a feather in his cap.”
He went on to say that some of the details of these agreements are still being studied.
“A lot of this stuff we’re re-tooling, re-working, because they had imperfections,” Braun said. “And I’m glad we’re getting there.”
When asked what, if any, of Trump’s policies he takes issue with, Braun said he feels like there needs to be more scrutiny in the details of his military spending plans.
“I constantly remind the White House that we need to start reigning that in,” he said, “or everything will be for naught down the road.”
That said, he does feel like the President’s plan is an overall improvement over President Obama’s plan, which he said “starved” the military of needed funds.
In his campaign and in his county visits, Braun has cast himself as a non-politician setting out to bring Main Street’s common-sense to Washington, D.C. — for spending and other areas.
“I’m not sure I’ve found too many politicians, period, in D.C. that are willing to make the tough decisions like we’d all make in our own businesses and in government, where it works and pays for itself,” he said. “But I’ll keep speaking up about it.”