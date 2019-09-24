RENSSELAER — U.S. Senator Mike Braun will be visiting Rensselaer for a meet-and-greet event at the Fenwick Farms Brewing Company at 219 West Washington Street.
The meet-and-greet will take place Tuesday, Oct. 8, noon-1p.m.
Locals are invited to come share their thoughts on the issues that matter to them and their families.
"We are honored and excited to host Senator Braun and look forward to representing Rensselaer as best we can," said Fenwick Co-Owner Kenny VanHouten.
Background
Braun shared his personal and professional history with the Rensselaer Republican last year during his senate campaign.
He graduated from Wabash College with a degree in Economics in 1976. Afterwards, He went to Harvard Business School for two years to earn a master’s degree.
“I originally was a biology major, because I had thought about going into med school and changed that...back in my sophomore year,” he said.
He went on to say that most of what he has learned has been "out in the trenches building a business."
“And I’ve done that over 37 years," he said. "You’ll find that it’s more probably what you do and experience, than how you’ve been educated, when it comes to what you bring to bear in a career.”
As his only other job, he worked for a kitchen cabinet manufacturer in Jasper.
“The guy hired me to run it someday, but it would have been 15—20 years to work myself up to that," he said. "And I had the entrepreneurial bug, and so this other opportunity came along in ‘81.”
That opportunity was the company which would come to be known as Meyer Distributing. At the time, it was Meyer Body Company, originally a metal manufacturer since around 1937. When Braun came along in 1981, it had transitioned to being a dealer/installer company.
This time period in the early 1980s also happened to be right at the start of a farm crisis, and virtually every product the company produced was sold to farmers. Braun said it was a quick lesson to be prepared for abrupt changes.
“To keep that business afloat, I had to start doing a few other things,” Braun said, “just scramble, so to speak...I had a lot of things thrown at me for my first gig in doing something on my own and turned it around.”
At the early stages of this, Braun was selling truck accessories on a retail basis. Over time, he turned it into a wholesale business. He came to buy into it in the late 1980s and finally own it solely in the early 1990s.
“We had...15 employees for 17 years,” he said, “until I knew I had a new concept that I thought I could scale. And, from ‘98 to 2008, we grew from 15 employees to 300. And then, from 2008 to the present, grew to 850 employees.”
From the original location, the company expanded to 65 locations in 39 states. Braun described it as a dream come true, all of which originated out of his home town. Along the way, though, he also had to contend with the 2008 financial crisis.
“It looked worse than what it was going to be when I started in ‘81 with the farm crisis,” he recalled. “Now I’m fully-invested and 27 years at it.”
Braun said many Wall Street companies came in to start buying up many of his counterparts during this period.
“We always lived within our means and kind of ran our business household like government ought to,” he said. “And it created a big opportunity for us in ‘08.”
Despite the crisis, Braun’ said his company experienced good growth in the past decade.
“Three of my four kids work in the business now,” Braun said. “And it gives me the peace of mind to pursue politics...It worked out. Took 37 years to do, though...That turned us into a national company.”
Braun said the company was the only survivor among other small distributors and grew to be a leader in the industry along with two large Wall Street/corporate entities.
“I still kind of take that feistiness and populism into how I still run the business and how I intend to weigh in as a politician,” he said.
In 2014, Braun became a Representative at the Indiana Statehouse. Upon reaching this height, Braun said he could see how Indiana was an exceptional state in making the growth he experienced possible.
“Unlike many others that we do business in, it’s a functional state that seems to just work right,” he said with a chuckle. “And being a legislator that was part of it gives me an excellent tutorial on the next thing I want to do. And that’s try to bring some common sense to Washington with real-life experience and not a career in politics.”
He went on to win the senate race against incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly in November of 2018.