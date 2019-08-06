RENSSELAER — Scouts and troop leaders of Boy Scout Troop 152 gathered at Rensselaer's Bicentennial Park near Weston Cemetery on Monday evening to congratulate the young scouts with their recent awards and badges. Scout Master John Ahler also wished to spread word of the local scouts' accomplishments in order to let surrounding communities know just how active scouting still is.
Prior to the awards, everyone recited the 12 points of Scout Law, dictating that a scout should be trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.
"We emphasize the scout law because, a lot of times, people wonder what scouting is all about," Ahler said. "There are certain things that we really look for in scouting. And I guess I was taught this by my father — that if you surround yourself with people who exemplify these points, you're in pretty good company."
Ahler also took the time to speak about the local troop's history, right up to its present-day accomplishments.
"I do want to brag a little bit on these guys," Ahler said. "We had a nice week at the fair, and we are sponsored by Rensselaer Rotary. Rotary has sponsored this troop since 1932, during the Calvin Coolidge Administration. We've been around for about 87 years, in one form or fashion. Our troops have been as low as three members. We've been as high as 45 members."
In his eyes, the local scouts have performed exceptionally well during this year's scout camp.
"Before they started school, I wanted to just take a moment and acknowledge what they accomplished," Ahler said. "As an example, the average troop who comes to camp Buffalo will earn, probably, about 17-19 merit badges. These guys earned 32."
The boys have also had significant rank advancement.
"The average rank advancement for summer camp was six and we have 12," "This was a great summer camp. So when you say, 'Did the guys get anything done at Summer Camp?' Absolutely they did. And absolutely they kicked butt. They just did. They really did a good job."
Ahler also commented on the changes being considered for scout troops all across the country, such as the idea of no longer making it an all-male pursuit.
"I think it's a good thing," he said. "It's part of the world that we're in. It's an evolving world. It's a world of change. And scouting has to be involved in it. I don't have a lot of directives from the council, but I know the Boy Scouts, probably in the next years are going to become Scouts of America. They probably are."
In regard to this, there have also been changes to the kinds of merit badges that must be earned.
"Some of the merit badges that are being earned now for Eagle — which is the scouts' highest rank — involve things like family life or camping or cooking, because they want boys and girls to learn basic everyday needs that you have to do, as you know, every single day, all the time," he said.
Ahler and the other leaders also wanted the parents and family members who showed up for the ceremonies to be aware of just how active the local troop is.
"I want people to know that scouting is alive and well in Rensselaer," Ahler said. "It really is. We had, for many years, a cabin at Iroquois Park. And I know, since that has been removed and we're not as visible, some people think we're not as active."
Locals are encouraged to get involved if they so desire.
"There are things going on behind the scenes that are fantastic," he said. "You just have to be part of that. And I would welcome any mom or any dad or any grandparent that would like to come out when we have a meeting or when we camp out, as we do on weekends — and that's coming up here in the Fall — to do things."
Before the boys received their commendations, Eagle Scout Drew Meyer had some words of encouragement for them, as they consider going all the way to Eagle Scout rank themselves.
"Don't give up on it," he said to the scouts. "I know, at one point, I sort of lost my way and I had to catch up really fast. So just keep on it, and it's worth it in the end. Even if you feel like you'd rather do other things, just don't lost track. Becoming an Eagle Scout in the process is probably one of my most proud things I've ever done in my life. So just remember that."
Ahler feels like the survival of the local scout troop can be a way of keeping communities like Rensselaer mindful of societal needs.
"We've been here a long time," he said of the troop. "(And) we haven't gone anywhere. This was a very successful summer camp. And I understand that, at a time and a place where there are so many things happening with families and our society today, it's nice to know that scouting is still kind of part of the social fabric, that it's still there. It's still alive."
Whatever one thinks of the changes that may be in store for scouting soon, one may be hard-pressed to say the local troop is losing steam in the near future.
"This troop's been around for 87 years, and that's a lot of time," Ahler said. "Most troops probably last about 20 years and then fade out. So to have a troop keep going is a huge deal."