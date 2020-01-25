School bus stop-arm violations threaten childrens' safety

Despite more aggressive legislation and law enforcement to make school bus stops safer around the state, many Hoosier motorists still ignore yellow school buses with fully activated lights and its accompanying extended stop-arms.
Last year, Indiana launched an aggressive campaign to make school bus stops safer for children. Along with raising awareness of the dangers associated with school bus stops, leaders collaborated on specific enforcement efforts that underscored the need for the crackdown by shining a light on the rampant number of violations that still occur.
When it comes to school bus safety in White and Jasper counties, students are relatively safe, according to data provided by school districts in each county — Twin Lakes, Frontier, North White, Tri-County, Rensselaer Central and Kankakee Valley — to the Herald Journal during the past two weeks.
Earlier this month, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced results of SAVE — Stop Arm Violation Enforcement — during which 40 police agencies issued a total 2,675 citations and 1,430 warnings during a two-month period that coincided with the start of the 2019 school year. Of those thousands of citations, 453 were for school bus stop-arm violations.
“A critical component of the SAVE program was the collaboration that took place between the schools, bus operators and local law enforcement,” Indiana Criminal Justice Institute Executive Director Devon McDonald said. “Together, they identified problem areas and routes, allowing them to coordinate their efforts, and focus their attention and resources strategically.”
During a one-day count last April, 3,082 stop-arm violations were voluntarily reported by 201 districts across the state. Multiply that number by 180 school days and the number approaches 555,000 statewide.
School data
So far this year, Twin Lakes’ bus drivers have reported 23 incidents in which they witnessed a school bus stop-arm violation — passing a stopped school bus at pick-up and drop-off points. During the entire 2018-19 school year, Twin Lakes reported 23 total violations.
Angie Tomlinson, transportation secretary for Rensselaer Central School Corporation, said 15 incidents have been reported this school year by bus drivers and turned over to Superintendent Curt Craig for review and submission to law enforcement.
“We had six in that same category last school year when we began with a stop-arm camera on one bus,” she said, noting that RCSC has six buses in its fleet with stop-arm cameras.
The incidents, she said, occur evenly during morning and afternoon routes. For its mid-day routes, she said the school district uses “special purpose” buses that currently do not have stop-arms.
Don Street, Kankakee Valley School Corporation superintendent, said his district had 15 stop-arm violations during the 2018-19 school year.
“(This) school year, we have had five,” he said, “and three out of the five have occurred since Jan. 7.”
Street said he believes people were more cautious at the start of the school year because of the intense media coverage of incidents from the previous school year.
“Kankakee Valley School Corporation is very appreciative of the positive working relationship with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department in pursuing the violators,” he said. “Student Resource Officer Andy LaPard has been instrumental with locating the violators.”
At North White, Superintendent Nick Eccles said there were six total instances in the 2018-19 school year. So far this school year, Eccles said there have been seven instances.
At Frontier, no numbers were available for the 2018-19 school year. Troy Burgess, the school’s athletics and transportation director, says there have been “about a half dozen” reports this year.
“It’s not terrible,” he said. “We only have six yellow buses and a majority of them are out in the country. Our drivers may go their entire route and not see another vehicle.”
Jeff LeBeau, transportation director at Tri-County schools, said bus drivers have reported four violations this school year, but there are probably more.
"We haven't reported that many as we aren't able to get accurate information on the vehicles that create the violation," he said. "We have had several other violations (but) we just haven't been able to report accurate information due to the time of day it happened or other circumstances that have prevented us from getting the accurate information of the vehicle."
Legislation
After a bus tragedy in October 2018 that killed three children and injured a fourth in Rochester, the Indiana Legislature increased penalties for drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses.
Last year, Holcomb announced $380,000 in grant funding from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute for increased traffic enforcement near school bus stops across the state. The funding was shared among 230 Indiana police agencies.
The legislation, signed by Holcomb last May, increased penalties for violating a stop-arm from a Class B misdemeanor to a Class A misdemeanor. Penalties were also raised from a Class A misdemeanor to a Level 6 felony for a stop-arm runner if the action results in injury, and to a Level 5 felony if the action results in death.
The court may also suspend the motorist’s driving privileges for 90 days for a first offense, or, if the motorist has committed at least one previous school bus passing offense, for one year. Additionally, the court can now charge a motorist convicted of a stop-arm violation a “safe schools” fee between $200 and $1,000.
Jasper County Sheriff Patrick Williamson said it’s unfortunate that such laws have to be created.
“When you come up to a fully lit bus with all the lights and the possibility of children running out in front of you, you’d think that would be a deterrent,” he said.
Alyssa Shepherd, 25, of Rochester, was convicted last month of three counts of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and passing a school bus causing injury when she plowed her pickup truck into four children — killing three of them and badly injuring another — while they crossed a highway in Fulton County to get on a school bus. She was sentenced to four years in prison, three years of house arrest, followed by three years of probation — not to mention a 10-year suspension of her driving privileges.
“I talk to driver’s education classes and I’ve told them, ‘This is the worst I’ve ever seen it,’” Williamson said. “Kids are going out into a world, a society, on the roadways at the worst time I’ve ever seen as far as attentiveness.”
Near miss
In February 2019, a Monticello woman was cited for allegedly failing to stop for a Tippecanoe County School Corporation school bus’s extended stop-arms and rear-ending a vehicle ahead of her that was stopped while that bus in the process of loading children.
According to Patrol Deputy Ben North, of the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Jessica Akers, was cited at the time for alleged improper passing of a school bus, a Class A infraction that carried — at the time — a $243 fine, not including court costs and other fees.
The incident happened before Indiana passed the new, tougher legislation.
It occurred in the 6400 block of Indiana 43, just north of the Indiana State Police Post in West Lafayette. North said the bus was at a full stop, with lights activated and two stop-arm signs extended — one at the front and the other at the rear of the bus. Another vehicle had stopped when the woman allegedly slammed into it from behind.
North said the woman told him she expected the car ahead of her to go around the bus and she planned to follow it.
“Miraculously, it didn’t impact the bus in any way,” he said. “No students were injured. The bus driver, according to her statement, kind of saw it coming and knew something was going to happen. I’m not sure if she had the student step back away from the curb or was able to get the student on the bus. Either way, no one was hurt … luckily.”
The law
Do you know when to stop for a school bus? North believes not many drivers do.
“It’s a real problem,” he said. “I think the biggest misconception among the motoring public is that they don’t necessarily understand the rules of when they need to stop (for a school bus) and when they don’t on a multi-lane highway.”
According to Indiana driving laws, all drivers must stop if a school bus stops on a two-lane road and the red flashing lights are activated and the stop-arm is extended.
When a school bus stops on a multi-lane roadway without a barrier and the red flashing lights are activated and the stop-arm is extended, all motorists must stop.
When a school bus stops, the red flashing lights are activated and the stop-arm is extended on a multi-lane road with a grassy and/or concrete barrier, only vehicles behind the bus must stop. Vehicles approaching from the opposite side of the barrier are not required to stop.
What to do?
Even with the stiffer penalties, the Indiana Legislature is considering SB 219, authored by Sen. Ron Alting, R-District 22, that would permit the civil forfeiture of a vehicle if the vehicle is used to recklessly pass a school bus with an extended stop-arm.
"I think sometimes harsh actions require harsh consequences," Alting said.
Williamson said the chance of hitting a child should be enough to scare drivers into slowing down for a stopped school bus.
“It’s inexcusable,” he said. “A school bus is not hard to see when they hit their lights. I just don’t know why a person wouldn’t see it. There are a lot of people on their phone — social media and texting — but you can see a school bus far, far in advance.
Law enforcement
Last year, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office took reports of 11 people passing a stopped school bus.
“We had three stop-arm violations in January, two in February, then didn’t have any until one in May, two in August, one in October and two in November,” Williamson said, adding that, Remington Police had one complaint and DeMotte Police reported two incidents.
Rensselaer Police Chief Matt Anderson said his department has had four complaints and one citation regarding school bus stop violations.
Stop-arm violation data in White County was not immediately available, but law enforcement officials said they are working on separating the data from overall traffic violation numbers.
Court data
In all of 2019, White County courts handled 1,129 cases involving traffic infractions. Of that number, five involved people passing a stopped school bus — less than 0.5 percent, according to a search of White County Superior Court records.
Of those five, one person committed two offenses of passing a stopped school bus — both times in Monon — and was ticketed by Monon police. The other incidents occurred in Wolcott (1), Monticello (1), and one at the northeast junction of Indiana 16 and Indiana 39 west of Buffalo.
Each incident — all listed as Class A misdemeanors — saw the ticketed individual pay a $265 fine. All incidents happened on afternoon routes, with one each in February, April, August, September and October.
No data was immediately available for Jasper County.
Solution?
Williamson said stiffer penalties for drivers using phones to browse social media or do other things would help, but believes the real solution may lie in future technology.
“Solutions will most likely crop up with insurance and technological advances because you’re not going to stop people from using their phones in their cars until it can be done through a vehicle,” he said. “I don’t think you’re going to scare people enough.
“People are on the phone, listening to music, looking at social media … you name it. That phone has really got everyone’s attention from driving.”
Williamson said “smart” cars will likely incorporate a feature that will prevent the operation of a vehicle if it detects a cell phone in use.
“With some of our squads, our trucks … if you have the driver’s side door open, you can’t put (the vehicle) in gear,” he said. “We already have cars that brake before the driver can react. I think those technological advances are what we will start seeing that will make a big difference.”
Ultimately, Williamson said banning phone usage in vehicles “is the next logical step.”
“We all see it when we drive. People are running off the road. When you see someone coming crossing the center line, then pull back into their lane, well, that’s probably social media nine out of 10 times,” he said. “The only way you’re going to stop that — because it’s massive all over the country — is to ban (phone usage in a moving vehicle). That will save a lot of lives.”