RENSSELAER — Notorious gangster John Dillinger is back in the news due to an attempt to have his body exhumed, which may just happen at the end of this year.
According to an Oct. 5 report from the Northwest Indiana Times, the Indiana State Department of Health approved a permit last week for Dillinger's remains to be exhumed on New Year's Eve.
Dillinger's nephew, Michael Thompson, has said he has evidence that Dillinger's body may not actually be buried in Crown Hill Cemetery. Thompson even believes Dillinger may not have been the man FBI agents fatally shot outside a Chicago theater on July 22, 1934, according to the Times.
In any case, Dillinger was definitely involved in several shootouts and close calls, including one that occurred in the presence of Michael Obermeyer, a relative of Rensselaer woman Mary Chesak.
"That was my Uncle Mike," Chesak said. "He was my dad's brother and he was a game warden."
According to an article from the Vidette-Messenger of Valparaiso, archived from July 24, 1934, Michael Obermeyer happened upon one of Dillinger's bank robberies in East Chicago.
Obermeyer, who was then a game warden stationed in Valparaiso, was with a fellow warden named Pete Bartook on Jan. 15 of that year, when they came upon the robbery. The incident also involved the murder of a police officer named "O'Malley."
While Obermeyer was with his companion, he drove into East Chicago just at the time when the Dillinger gang was coming out of the bank.
"(They) happened to be driving by when that bank robbery was going on and somehow noticed what was going on and got involved in it," Chesak said.
The two wardens saw O'Malley killed. Bartook even made pot-shots at Dillinger's car as it fled the scene.
"I've always been told that my Uncle Mike jumped on the running board of John Dillinger's car and shot at him, but they had bullet-proof windows in his car," Chesak said. "But that's not written up there, so I don't know if that happened at another time or what."
According to the article, Obermeyer wasn't able to identify Dillinger at that scene. But he did identify Dillinger's friend from prison, John Hamilton, who gave cover fire for the gang's getaway.
Obermeyer was able to see Dillinger's alleged remains on a night in Chicago later that year.
"There was an awful mob, but we got into the morgue," he told the Messenger that day.
His living relatives, including Chesak, may soon be able to see if those remains are, in fact, genuine.