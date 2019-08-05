RENSSELAER — One woman, later identified as Heather Worthington of Rensselaer, was injured after an auto accident on Monday afternoon. Her vehicle struck the back of a semi-truck and trailer on Country Road 300 South. Multiple agencies were called to the scene, including the Rensselaer Fire Department, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office and Prompt Ambulance.
Worthington's vehicle came to a rest some distance behind the truck, with significant damage to the front end and the air bag having deployed.
"It appears that (her) vehicle...rear-ended this semi," said Captain Jack Bullington of the JCSO while at the scene.
The truck driver, Jim Barrett of Deboy Trucking, said the impact of Worthington's vehicle made him think he'd simply hit a bump in the road at first. Barrett said he was only driving at around 25 miles per hour due to the loose gravel and dust on that particular roadway.
"I was coming down there, and I thought it was a bump," he said while at the scene. "And I thought 'Well, I better stop and check that out.' So I stopped and, after the dust finally settled, then I could see that car sitting back there in the middle of the road."
Barrett approached Worthington's vehicle and saw her injured inside. But she was able to call dispatchers who alerted first-responders. She was then transported to Franciscan Health Rensselaer to have her injuries treated.
"She told me her wrist hurt and her leg hurt," Barrett said. "I didn't worry about the truck. I was more concerned about her. I went back there, and she was pretty shook up. I feel sorry for her."