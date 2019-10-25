The Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Dept. recently reported that it responded to 11 calls in the month of September:
Township calls (8)
City calls (3)
The total hours for Township calls was 13 hours.
The total hours for City calls was four hours.
The total meeting hours were approximately 50 hours per firefighter.
The types of calls were:
Fire Alarm (1)
Vehicle Fire (1)
Mutual Aide (1)
Township calls:
Accidents (3)
Canceled (2)
Hazmat Spill (1)
Possible Fire (2)
The department also put out a reminder that, because colder weather is coming soon, it is not a bad idea for locals to get their fireplaces, wood burning stoves and chimneys cleaned before the first use.