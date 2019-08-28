Award

Pictured is Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kenny Haun (right) presenting the department's Helping Hands Award to Michell Effinger and Dale Northcutt of R&M Food Market. 

 Photo provided

RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department's Helping Hands Award went to R&M Food Market this year.

The department stated that the award was given to R&M "for all of the support and help they have given us."

"We thank you for everything you have done for us," the department stated.

