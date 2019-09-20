RENSSELAER — Stace Pickering, project coordinator for Rensselaer's Parks for People Campaign, recently discussed the design of Brookside Park's new baseball fields to to the city's urban forestry council. The council recently received a community and urban forestry assistance grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for trees to be planted in the parks and pathways.
The council stated that the trees that are planted there will make "a significant impact on enhancing the quality of life in the community."
The new multi-purpose ball complex planned for the park will include new baseball and softball fields, with lights, drainage tiles, a concession stand, new restrooms, dugouts and walking paths. The fields will face west, north and south.
Pickering said the campaign hopes to have most or all of the Brookside Park project completed by the end of the year. Local groups may be able to play games on the field as early as July 2020, with a full season in 2021.
Anyone wishing to contribute to the campaign is encouraged to stop by the Jasper Newton Foundation offices in the Carnegie Center or contact the campaign at 219-869-1272.