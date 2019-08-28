Stock

All Rensselaer city offices will be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 2. The offices will re-open Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The Monday, Sept. 2 trash and recycle routes will be picked up on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Anyone who has any type of emergency during this time frame is encouraged to contact the Rensselaer Police Department at 219-866-7602.

