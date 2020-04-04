Due to Gov. Eric Holcolmb’s stay-at-home mandate for the state of Indiana, our doors will be locked; however, we are still available for business.
Our hours will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Feel free to contact us at 219-866-5111 for more information.
All after-hours payments and mail services can be inserted through the mail slot located left of the door underneath the air conditioner.
Thank you for your understanding during this time. Our goal is to keep our employees and our loyal customers safe.