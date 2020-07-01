RENSSELAER — One of the area’s most respected attorneys, Michael Riley, passed away Friday, June 26. He was 80 years old.
Riley opened this law office in Rensselaer in 1980 and provided expert legal advice to the residents of Jasper and surrounding counties. He was the lone attorney in his office until inviting Rensselaer native Jacob Ahler to share office space last year.
“Mike was one of those special guys that truly cared about his clients and their families,” Ahler said in announcing Riley’s passing. “Beyond the law office, Mike was well known for his laid-back personality and sense of humor. As a recent law school graduate I was anxious to return back to my hometown of Rensselaer to make a difference in my community. Mike welcomed me with open arms and immediately took me under his wing, teaching me how to run a law practice and turning me into the attorney I am today.”
Riley retired in December 2019, but his name remained with the Riley and Ahler law firm. Ahler said he immediately missed his mentor’s presence in the office.
“I will be forever grateful to Mike for the opportunities he opened up for me,” Ahler said. “He was a fantastic attorney, even better employer and a most treasured friend. I was pleased that he accepted an ‘of-counsel’ role in what was now my law office, and enjoyed our long phone conversations. I can’t say it enough how much he will be missed. God speed, Mike.”
Raised in Linton, Charles “Mike” Michael Riley earned a bachelor’s degree at Indiana State University in Terre Haute. He would later earn a juris doctorate from Indiana University/Indianapolis School of Law in 1965.
His first years as an attorney began in Indianapolis where he served as a deputy city attorney, attorney general and public defender from 1967-80.
Riley’s passing was immediately felt on the Riley/Ahler law firm Facebook page, with many people offering remembrances of a man they said showed great professionalism, humor and wit.
“Mike was a busy man who always had time for a question,” said Cliff Wood.
“Our community has lost a beacon of light,” commented Retta Green Manns.
“I’ll miss his humor, unique sock choices, wisdom and friendship,” added Katie Hall.
Ricki Westerhouse said of Riley: “We always enjoyed Mr. Riley when he would come to White County. Always had a friendly smile and a big hello. One of the great ones, for sure.”
In a story in the Rensselaer Republican in 2018, Riley reflected on his role in helping Robert Kennedy file for presidential candidacy in Indiana. That journey began when Riley was president of the Indiana chapter of Young Democrats of America.
“Myself and two other young guys were walking over to a Democrat luncheon,” he remembered. “And I said, ‘Hey, I think we ought to work for Bobby Kennedy.’ I told the county chairman that, if anybody called from the Kennedy campaign, I’d like to work on it.”
Soon, the young lawyer got his chance to be a part of history.
“I’m sitting in my office, like I would be today,” he recalled, “and my secretary says, ‘There’s some guy on here that says he’s Senator Kennedy,’ So I pick up the phone and… he said, ‘This is Ted Kennedy,’ and then he asked me if I would help his brother.”
Soon, a team was assembled, with Riley positioned as chairman of RFK’s Indiana campaign. Before Riley got to meet RFK, he had to collect 550 signatures from each congressional district. This had to be accomplished before the filing deadline, which Riley said was only about a week away.
Riley said the race for signatures nearly went down to the wire. There was trouble in Lake County. The county clerk there did not want RFK to win the state.
Despite this and other obstacles, they got all of the signatures. With only around one day or so left before the deadline, RFK arrived to file petitions for the Indiana Secretary of State with Riley at his side.
“On the Statehouse lawn, there were five or six thousand people,” he remembered.
Riley said RFK later gave a speech partly thanking Riley for getting him on the Indiana ticket.
“That night was just really neat,” Riley said, “… You had all these people, and he was treated like he was a rock star. I mean people were going wild .… He was a wonderful guy. He really was. He was very gracious.”
In recognition of Riley’s connection with Kennedy, Riley was invited to introduce Barack Obama during a town hall meeting in Fort Wayne in 2008.
A six-time delegate to the Democratic National Convention, chairman of the Jasper County Democratic Party and the city attorney for Rensselaer for many years, he was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash by Gov. Evan Bayh in 1996 for having tried over 200 jury trials over his career. The award is the highest honor given to a civilian in Indiana.
His wife, Kathy White Riley, is among his survivors. See inside today’s Rensselaer Republican for a complete obituary.