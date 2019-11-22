RENSSELAER — The city's annual Turkey Trot, a 5K walk/run intended to raise funds for a local family battling cancer, will once again start at the Jasper County REMC building at 280 E. Wood Road, at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.
In-person registration is available at the building from 8-8:45 a.m. that day. Pre-registration forms are available at Consolidated Insurance and the Jasper County REMC.
This year, funds raised at the event will go to a local woman battling breast cancer, though her identity is being kept anonymous.
The event was started around six years ago by Karen Youngs and Shyla Brown. The two of them are co-owners of the Cutting Room hair salon, which happens to be one of many businesses that was destroyed in Sunday's Town Mall fire.
The Cutting Room is currently being operated out of the same space as the Renew Salon located at 112 N. Front St., just around the corner from the Cutting Room's original location. Brown and Youngs recently thanked owner Megan Odle for her generosity in lending them the space.
But the two of them have spent the last several years showing quite a bit of consideration for others as well. In fact, the Turkey Trot began after they became concerned for a friend's condition.
"One of our friends had come down with cancer," Youngs said. "We wanted to help them and we didn't know how."
That person's family happened to have its tradition called "The Rubber Chicken Run," which inspired the women to put together their own walk/run event as a cancer-fighting fundraiser.
Registration for this year's event is $20 through Nov. 22 and $25 between Nov. 23-28. Those who pre-register will receive T-shirts and bands.