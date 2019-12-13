RENSSELAER — More than 1,000 parents, grandparents and other loved ones have been flooding the gymnasium of the Rensselaer Primary School building recently to enjoy the school's popular holiday musical programs.
"Every grade level did a show," said Principal Jennifer Norris. "Last week, it was third, fourth and fifth grade. This week, it's pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, first graders and second graders."
The final performance, featuring virtually every student from the school's large second-grade class, was conducted Thursday evening.
"It's our largest grade level," Norris said that night. She also said the school has "easily" had at least 500 people visit the school for its previous two performances of the final show from the second graders.
"One lady last night told me she'd been to four of the shows," said Rensselaer Central School Superintendent Curt Craig. "So we're getting repeat customers."
Craig said he was surprised by the high turnout.
"I figured we'd have a couple hundred," he said. "I had no idea we'd have 500."
Norris, Craig and other staff members spent that evening making their way through the long line of people pouring into the gymnasium for that musical titled, "Santa-Opoly Jr." The show, along with those performed by the other grade levels, featured several traditional holiday songs, as well as customized songs written by Craig's wife, Music Teacher Tammy Craig.
In keeping with the show's loose theme related to the classic Monopoly board game, the program also featured "Take a Chance" bags with keepsake gifts inside. These were available for a donation to the primary and Van Rensselaer Elementary School's musical classrooms.
In her notes on the program's flyer, Mrs. Craig encouraged local parents and guardians to enjoy something more old-fashioned and nostalgic with their children this holiday season, such as a board game.
"You have great children," she wrote, "and I am so fortunate to spend time sharing the joy of music with them."