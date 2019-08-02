RENSSELAER — Twenty-two-year-old Daniel Backer of Rensselaer was injured Wednesday evening in an auto accident near Francesville. This is according to a recent report from the Francesville Tribune.
The Tribune shared information from Francesville Town Marshal Doug Lee, who said one driver was airlifted after a truck & semi collision that happened near West Central School Corporation.
The accident reportedly occurred at 2:53p.m. on Wednesday, July, 31. Becker, driving a 1996 Ford Bronco, was attempting to cross the HWY 14/US 421 intersection and continue heading east. A 1993 Mac Semi owned by Ralston Paving Corp was being operated by Scott Enos, 58, of Valparaiso, traveling north on 421 and unable to
avoid a collision with the Becker.
Becker was stabilized on scene and airlifted by Good Samaritan to South Bend Memorial Hospital. The extent of injuries to Becker are unknown at this time. Enos was uninjured in the accident.
Lee reportedly commented that “drugs or alcohol were not a factor in this accident but it remains an ‘open investigation’.”
Authorities are awaiting the results of toxicology and other reports. The Accident Reconstruction Unit of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office reportedly responded to the scene, in addition to other first responders.