Darian McAdow
Parents: Amber and Matthew McAdow
Escort: Eli Kosiba
Escort Parents: Ara Kosiba and Kris Kosiba
Activities: Sunshine Society (four years), diving (seven years), track (six years).
I Enjoy: Petting dogs, babysitting, shopping, hanging out with friends and family.
My Plans: Attending Ivy Tech for an Associate degree, begin a career in sales, earn lots of cash, continue hobby of shopping, marry the love of my life and have three kids and two dogs.
Alexis Healey
Parents: Chad and Chris Healey
Escort: Camden Chapman
Escort’s Parents: Jake and Chastidy Chapman
Activities: Soccer (four years, two as captain), basketball (four years), track and field (four years), Sunshine Society (four years), Community Service Club four years), FFA (four years, one as secretary), Pioneerz (four years), Sigma Di Gamma (three years).
I Enjoy: Reading books, watching soccer games on TV, working on our family farm, helping my dad.
My Plans: Attend college for a double major (agribusiness, animal science), find a job somewhere warmer than Indiana, marry the man of my dreams, live in a big house with husband, four dogs and (possible) a cat.
Sarah Mahnesmith
Parents: (Late) Kent Mahnesmith and Chris and Pat Schuerich
Escort: Jacob Parrish
Escort’s Parents: Charlie And Elaine Parrish
Activities: Student Council (four years, class president, student body president for one year), National Honor Society (two years), Spanish Quiz Bowl (four years), Sigma Di Gamma Spanish Club (four years), cross country (four years), track (four years), 4-H (10-year member), Junior Leaders (seven years), St. Augustine Youth Group/Peer Ministry (seven years).
My Plans: Attending a university to major in political science and minor in Spanish, furthering education at a law school, marry the love of my life, live on a ranch, have at least six sons and a couple of dogs.
Cicily Porter
Parents: Christopher and Jennifer Porter
Escort: Jayro Padilla
Escort’s Parents: Vilma Carrera and Anthony Smith
Activities: Soccer (four years), Show Choir (four years), 4-H (10 years), Junior Leaders (four years), co founder of Media Club Yearbook (one year), Drama Club (two years), Sunshine (three years), Sigma Di Gama (two years), Spanish Quiz Bowl (two years), Community Service Club (three years), FC Revolution (six years).
My Plan: Play soccer at a four-year college, study communications and meteorology, work as a news anchor, retire early to join the Peace Corps, live in a lake house with my three dogs, marry the love of my life some day.
Alivia Lakin
Parents: Scott and Mary Lakin
Escort: Rodney Woudema
Escort’s Parents: Rodney and Tiffany Woudema
Activities: Volleyball (four years), track (four years), Sunshine Society (four years), Community Service (four years), Sigma Di Gama (one year), 4-H (10 years), Dunes Volleyball Club (four years).
I Enjoy: Spending time with my amazing family, watching scary movies, shopping.
My Plans: Attend the University of Indianapolis, study physical therapy, graduate, start a career in a children’s hospital, marry the love of my life, raise three kids, four dogs, two cats and a goldfish.