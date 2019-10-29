RENSSELAER — Fire Chief Kenny Haun spoke to the Rensselaer City Council Monday to request a transfer of $15,000 from the Public Safety Fund to repair the department's only aerial truck, which takes priority for use on structure fires.
"We're experiencing some electrical issues underneath the turntable, and we're looking at possibly some solenoids and some relays to hopefully get it going again, or get it to where it's functional," Haun said.
He said he's pushing on the transfer request now because "we're somewhat under a time crunch after this year's budget cycle."
"By the time they get the repairs done and we get invoiced, it could possibly be into late December, possibly even January," he said. "So, by approving the money transfer soon, we could hopefully get the work done on that truck."
He said the RVFD can't carry the financial load for the repairs by itself with what it has already.
"There's no way I have it in the budget," he said. "I plan on transferring $15,000 and hoping that's enough."
Haun recently obtained estimates of the what the truck is worth, assuming it is in working condition. He said the approximate range is $170,000 to $250,000. He is working with a brokerage firm in Alabama to look at sales options.
The RVFD has had the truck since the mid-2000s. It's a 2005 truck, for which the city paid $737,000 at the time.
"One thing he did want me to stress to the council is (that) the aerial market is very tricky," Haun said. "And they're seeing a huge range of price differences in the aerial market."
Meanwhile, the presumed cost of a new truck would be $1.2 million to 1.5 million.
"My recommendation to council would be to start looking at possible financing and getting the ball in motion," he said. "And my gut feeling is that the earliest you're going to do anything is probably June or July of next year before you can get a truck ordered — by the time you can bid it, spec it, get the financing figured out, all that stuff."
The truck is something to be concerned about given its importance. But it has proven itself as unreliable, at least on occasion.
"We took it to Morocco last week," Haun said. "We got it all okay for about the first half hour, and then we lost control of the basket again. I actually made the order to send the guys out of the truck, and we left it sitting there until the fire's under control and out. And then we manually got the basket back down to the ground and brought the truck back home. My fear is you can't rely on it."
Even just having the truck repaired could mean the department is deprived of it for a significant period of time.
"The problem is, we don't really know until we get that ladder off the top of the truck," he said. "And, to do that, we're going to have to send the truck off. It's probably going to be gone for, they're saying, somewhere between four and maybe eight months. We won't have an aerial at all. And then, they'll try to take parts from another truck from another company and make it work. That makes me nervous."
He added that "they're not doing anything right now until I give them the okay because I want to make sure I got the money and (see) where we're at."
He said the temporary loss of the aerial "can change the whole way we operate."
"You have to understand, that truck is our primary truck that we use. That's our first-stop truck on any structure fire in the city," he said. "The problem with that truck is, once it's set up, you just can't move it. And, if it goes down on us and we got to call in another truck, like Remington for example, it just messes everything up. You've got to manually get the truck down, get it moved, get their truck positioned, so on and so forth."
The council approved the transfer of funds.