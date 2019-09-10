RENSSELAER — Project Coordinator Jerry Lockridge was asked during Monday’s Rensselaer City Council meeting to explain activity which was taking place on or near Owen Street.
Lockridge explained that this was part of a survey for a sewer project. That survey is being handled by Commonwealth Engineers.
“We have the survey crews from Commonwealth that are doing the station replacement at our un-sewered areas,” Lockridge said. “So we’re out marking all of the utilities.”
Lockridge said he recently met with Commonwealth in Rensselaer and that they will be in town for “the next week or two.”
“They’ve dropped flyers off at some doors out on Owen Street,” he said, “just kind of a heads-up that people will be out there, moving around in the front and the back yard, surveying, looking for utilities, different things like that.”
He said there will likely be a few options to look at for the project once the survey is done, especially on Owen Street. However, other areas that may soon be surveyed might not have the same results.
“Some of the other areas, West Clark Street, probably, there’s not going to be too many options out there,” he said. “West Washington, there’s going to be a few out there, too. Survey work is important at this point, of course, to make that determination.”
Multiple councilmen, including Scott Barton and George Cover, said locals have asked them about the status of the project and are concerned if they’ll have a voice in how it is handled.
It was suggested that a meeting be conducted to allow people who would be affected by the project to voice their opinions to the council and hear relevant information. No one voiced opposition to the idea.
“You can’t make a lot of determinations until the survey’s done,” said Mayor Stephen Wood, “where the contour of the land runs and how the sewers are going to run, how far we can go with gravity or how far we can go with maybe pumps and grinders or low-pressure mains. We just have to wait and see what the survey presents us. And then we’re going to have to make some sort of decisions.”
Wood said that the city will hope to use gravity as much as possible. Lockridge said the design phase of the project is expected to last eight to nine months before bids are accepted.
“We had a kickoff meeting two weeks ago,” Lockridge said. “The survey crew’s here to start laying things out and looking at things.”