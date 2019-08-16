RENSSELAER — Julie Koczan, a social worker for Franciscan Health Rensselaer, was asked to speak to the city's chamber of commerce about the suicide prevention plan known as "Question, Persuade, Refer" — or QPR.
Koczan's presentation took place Wednesday at the Rensselaer Library.
She touched on the similarities between QPR and the more well-known act of CPR. Like the latter, QPR is meant to quickly assist something who one suspects might be considering suicide or is in the middle of a crisis that could lead to it.
"We would love everybody to be trained in CPR because, if you're there, then you're the one that can intervene and hopefully save that person's life," she said. "QPR kind of functions under the same goals."
That being said, QPR training does not require those who partake in it to know how to "cure" a person of their suicidal thoughts. Instead, they are trained to pick up on possible signs of that condition, ask the person about it and help them get to someone who can offer more complete help.
"Are they expecting you to be the councilor to this person and guide them through their crisis? No," Koczan said. "They're expecting you, through QPR, to understand the warning signs, to ask the questions and to be with them until you can hook them up with an appropriate provider that can get them the support and care they need."
Just like the conditions that can necessitate CPR, the factors that might make QPR necessary can strike at seemingly any time in a variety of age groups. The subject of it also remains taboo in most social situations, which can make it difficult for those seeking help and those attempting to provide it for a friend in need.
To emphasize this point during her presentation, Koczan had everyone present say that word "suicide" out loud.
"We have to get comfortable with that," Koczan said. "We have to get comfortable with talking about it and addressing it."
Training for QPR only lasts around 30 minutes. Trainees are taught the appropriate questions to ask and how to pick up on the warning signs pertaining to suicidal thoughts, as well as referral sources that can offer counseling and therapy.
Koczan is also vice president of the Rensselaer Central School Board and said that staff members are trained to identify potential suicidal tendencies.
Koczan said FHR is in the process of emphasizing awareness of suicide and that training for QPR may be available in the future, "especially if there's enough interest."
Examples of suicide warning signs include hurriedly giving away possessions, a sudden change in behaviors from subdued to extroverted or vice versa, or speaking indirectly about another case of suicide as a way to process one's own thoughts about it.
Examples of places to seek help in the area for suicidal thoughts or other mental duress would include the Valley Oaks Health agency in Rensselaer. Suicidal individuals can also be brought to a hospital emergency room.