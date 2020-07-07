RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central has released specifics on this Saturday’s 2020 drive-up graduation ceremony at the high school parking lot.
Called an individual graduation ceremony, Rensselaer Central High School principal AJ Jones said the event won’t be a “fast food, drive-thru” one.
“Our goal remains to provide our graduates a time to celebrate the completion of 12 years of education and a memory that will last a lifetime,” Jones said in a letter to the parents. “While we realize this is not what we were hoping for, I can tell you (high school teachers/advisors) Mrs. (Jan) Benner, Mrs. (Kelly) Spurgeon and the RCHS administration have spent a lot of time planning this ceremony to make it special for each graduate and their family.”
School officials switched from a quasi-traditional ceremony on the football field to an individual ceremony after Gov. Eric Holcomb put Phase 5 of his plan to reopen Indiana on pause. Phase 5 would have allowed for groups of people greater than 250, but Phase 4.5, as Holcomb calls it, keeps that number at 250 until mid-July.
The RCHS 2020 ceremony was expected to draw as many as 400 family members. With over 100 graduates that would mean 500 people would have been on the field at one time.
RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig said last week that two separate ceremonies could be held, but that requires to school to supply two separate entrances and bathroom facilities. The ceremony could also be held two separate days, but due to time constraints, officials felt a drive-up graduation would be the best option.
Each of the 115-plus graduates will get the opportunity to walk the red carpet, hear their name announced and walk across the graduation stage to receive their diploma, Jones said. Time will be allotted for family members to take photos of their graduate and a professional photographer will be on hand to get s snapshot of graduates receiving their diploma from Jones and Craig.
Here is a list of details to remember before the ceremony begins:
Process:
• Graduates and their families will enter the RCHS East Parking Lot using the North Parking Lot Entrance. Everyone should remain in their vehicles and follow the instructions of the volunteers. Please make sure all vehicles in the graduate’s party arrive together and stay together.
• Graduates will exit the vehicle near Door 12 to prepare to be announced. After the graduate exits the vehicle, all of the vehicles in the party should remain together and move forward to the viewing area.
• When the graduate nears the stage, members of the graduate’s viewing party will proceed to the viewing area. While in the viewing area you may exit your vehicle to join in the celebration of your graduate and watch as your graduate receives their diploma.
• After your graduate has crossed the stage, they will re-join their party and all vehicles will exit using the South Parking Lot Exit.
—————
Graduates:
• Please make sure you wear your cap, gown, tassel, medals, cords, etc…
• Please make sure you and your family read and understand these directions and view the Individual Graduation Ceremony Instructional Video on the RCSC website.