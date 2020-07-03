RENSSELAER — Gov. Eric Holcomb’s decision to postpone approval of Phase 5 to completely reopen the state this week has impacted Rensselaer Central’s high school graduation.
Because Holcomb decided to hit the pause button on his decision — calling it Phase 4.5 and delaying Phase 5 until mid-July due to the COVID-19 pandemic — RCHS’s 2020 graduation ceremony on Saturday, July 11, will likely look different than first planned.
A ceremony was scheduled to be at the football field at 7 p.m. That was contingent on state officials agreeing to move to Phase 5 in Holcomb’s five-phase plan.
Since the state is officially still in Phase 4, the gathering of 250 people or more at one venue is discouraged by the Indiana State Department of Health. The corporation issued four tickets to each of its 100-plus graduating seniors, so nearly 500 people were expected to be in attendance on July 11.
On Friday, RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig and high school principal AJ Jones announced an individual graduation ceremony will be conducted for students and parents from 4-8 p.m. July 11.
The ceremony will be in the high school parking lot. Students and parents will pull their vehicles alongside Craig and Jones, students will get out of their vehicle to receive their diploma, a picture to be taken by a professional photographer, and students will return to their vehicles.
Jones said specifics on how the ceremony will look were to be released early next week.
“We ask you to keep your eye on our Facebook page and school messenger” for specific details, he said.
“While we realize this message is not what we were hoping for, we must be diligent in the governor’s re-entry plan,” Jones said in a prepared statement on the RCSC website.
Craig said he contacted the governor’s office on Thursday to discuss ways to have graduation safely.
“The governor’s office said we could still have it outside if you met the 250-person requirement,” Craig said.
State officials with the governor’s office suggested a multi-venue event with graduates in two separate areas.
“But to do a multi-venue event, you have to have separate entrances, separate restrooms and separate hand sanitizers in distinct areas,” Craig told school board members on Thursday night. “We can have graduates on the field and visitors stand in their own distinct areas.”
Other options include separating ceremonies by time and a drive-up graduation.
After weighing the pros and cons of every option, Craig said drive-up graduation was the most feasible with the governor’s recent news.
“It was just too late to make modifications to the original plan,” he said. “With it being a week away, we feel this is our best option.”