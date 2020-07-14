RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central will be blessed with the sound of music after all.
Based on guidelines set by the state on social distancing, the Rensselaer Central School Corporation will allow choir and band to practice and perform outside during class time this fall. However, there will be no inside singing or playing of wind instruments, said RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig.
It was earlier thought that schools may not be able to sing or play instruments inside a classroom setting as well as outside because saliva can be aerosolized. But, as Craig pointed out, policies can change often in a COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are not planning to allow inside choir, wind or brass until we receive guidance from the health department, our attorneys or professional organizations that inside activities are allowed,” he said Monday. “There have been multiple instances of choir being a suspected ‘super-spreader’ activity.”
The first day for RCSC students is Thursday, Aug. 13. A new teacher meeting will be Aug. 10, with other teachers to begin the fall semester Aug. 11.
Choir and band classes will be conducted outside until further notice, Craig said.
“We want to be cautious through the first couple weeks of school or until we get guidance that inside choir is acceptable,” he said.
Choir director Stephanie Davisson said she has already plotted out areas at both the middle school and high school for outside classes.
“We have some good spaces to be outside,” she said. “Outside the band room (at the middle school) is an area where the football team practices that we can use. Our sixth grade class in the morning, we’ll take our chairs outside. (Middle school principal) Greg (Michael) will have specific chairs just to go outside for us.”
The chairs will be sprayed down after use and placed back in the school in the afternoon, Davisson said.
At the high school, choir classes can be conducted under the awning on the north side of the building near the football/PE locker room.
“We are allowed to do dancing and movement,” Davisson said. “We’re not allowed to do concerts (inside the school) yet.”
Davisson said her choir students could do outdoor concerts in the coming months. In 2016, she had students participate in a choir concert at the courthouse to celebrate the state’s bicentennial.
“I’m pretty good buddies with Steve Wood,” Davisson said. “Hopefully the mayor will help us figure something out. Maybe we can have an outside concert somewhere.”
In the meantime, Davisson and RCHS band director Amber Hall have researched ways to teach students inside should that option arise during the school year.
“Amber’s been doing some homework,” Davisson said. “She’s been contacting schools like Kankakee Valley, Tri-County, West Central and they’re allowing their students to be inside. Then we heard Portage High School isn’t even going to allow their kids to go to school at all in the first quarter, so who knows what’s going to happen?
“We’re prepared to be outside until probably October.”