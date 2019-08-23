RENSSELAER — A series of safety drills will be staged at all four of the Rensselaer Central School Corporation buildings for the beginning portion of the school year.
Superintendent Curt Craig said he did not want people to be alarmed by the drills, and that he would like the community to know what the school is doing and why it’s being done.
He said the drills may not be like those with which most people are familiar. Instead of simply guiding students to certain designated areas, they might be challenged to think more about how best to be safe.
“Some of them are the typical drills, fire drills, but they have a twist to them,” Craig said. “So we’ll have fire drills, but we may block one of the exits so kids have to think.”
And the students aren’t the only ones being tested.
During some evacuation drills, the principal may grab a student and take them to another location to make sure the teacher recognizes that a student is missing.
For intruder/active shooter drills, teachers and students will be challenged on the best course of action, such as hiding in a corner, barricading a door or deciding if it is best to break a window and escape.
“The focus on it is being adaptable,” Craig said, “because, when you have bad things happen, a lot of times it doesn’t go according to plan.”
Craig said the corporation’s principals, teachers and School Resource Officer Brant Schmid will be speaking with the students in a concerted effort to encourage safety. He said this may be fairly new for the corporation.
“And it doesn’t just apply to school,” he said. “It would apply to really wherever somebody’s at. They could be in a movie theater and have a fire or some tragedy happen and have to think about the response.”
There have also been measures taken to ensure things run smoothly, such as the new traffic pattern in the east parking lot of the high school.
“People have been very cooperative,” Craig said. “We used to have buses, cars and kids flowing in both directions, and now we don’t. Hopefully it’s faster for people, so that there’s no stopped cars.”
The corporation has also put decals on the front entrance windows, partly to keep anyone outside the building from being able to see inside. Measures have also been taken to make sure no one can get inside without being buzzed in by a staff member.
“We put the access on the outside of the building,” Craig said. “They have to get buzzed in to even enter the building, where before they were able to come in and they could see what was going on. It just adds another level of security.”
Craig said the preparation for at least some of the drills and training for teachers began as far back as last year or the year before.
“When we rolled it out, we wanted it to be right,” he said.
At the beginning of this school year, Schmid went through all of the school buildings to train teachers about the possibilities for different emergency situations. Some of this included the ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) training for how to consider one’s surroundings when dealing with an active shooter.
“He went through various options,” Craig said, “how different situations require different responses. I think it was well-received, and I had a teacher comment yesterday that they felt empowered by it, that they didn’t have to just sit and wait. They could do a number of things. They could barricade the room, they could escape, they could prepare to distract somebody if they were coming in to do harm, but they had options.”
Craig said Schmid and the principals have also given students preparation for the types of drills they’ll be going through.
“It’s so they know what’s going on,” he said. “They just need to practice it.”
Some may find these preparations all the more relevant in light of the amount of recent shootings at various locations across the country. When asked if anything was added to the list of precautions because of recent developments, Craig said, “Not really, because what we’ve been planning is to address those kinds of issues as far back as a year-and-a-half ago.
“With the tragedies that happened, it really doesn’t effect our planning,” he added. “I think we’ve planned for those kinds of things as much as one can plan.”