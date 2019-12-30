RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central School Board discussed the possible purchase of a new bus outfitted for special needs students at its mid-December meeting.
Staff member Steve Shide presented a plan to purchase a shorter 14-passenger yellow bus that can pick up special needs students or preschool students by parking on the road. It would not have to be pulled into the driveway, which is normally the case with white buses.
The cost of that shorter bus would be $73,081.
Superintendant Curt Craig posed a question that, since a full-sized bus is estimated to cost somewhere more than $90,000, why should the school spend $70,000 on a smaller one?
The board ultimately tabled the discussion until it could look over options for which bus to purchase in detail.
“I think we’ll go with a regular-sized or a full-sized bus when we buy one,” Craig said this week. “I think the board just thought the value would be better since the price of the small yellow one was expensive. I think the board thought the value for the corporation would be best going with the larger bus, the regular-sized bus.”
Craig said he’s not sure when the board will decide on which bus to purchase.
“I don’t know,” Craig said. “It takes a little bit to get the quotes and the specs, so it might take a little bit longer than that.”
Still, he feels like the board is leaning toward purchasing a regular-sized bus.
“I think the board liked the flexibility of going with a larger bus,” he said.
After the board tabled the bus discussion at the meeting, Shide added that a regular sized bus may require specialized seats that could push the price of the bus past the $100,000 mark.