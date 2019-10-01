RENSSELAER — Cicily Porter was crowned Rensselaer Central High School's 2019 Homecoming Queen Friday night. The ceremony took place inside the RCHS gymnasium, due to the lightning and rainfall which delayed the Bombers' football game into Saturday. Despite the venue change, the ceremony went well, as Porter and her court celebrated the occasion together.
Rensselaer Central High School crowns homecoming queen
Nick Fiala
