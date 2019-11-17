RENSSELAER — First responders and fire departments from Jasper County and beyond all responded to a massive blaze in Rensselaer's downtown mall Sunday afternoon.
Virtually, the entire building, housing the mall and other county businesses and facilities, was destroyed. Firefighters worked into the night to extinguish the last flames, which spread down to a basement area beneath the building itself.
The blaze began sometime around noon, launching a pillar of smoke into the air visible for miles across town. Traffic cones and caution tape lined a perimeter of two blocks around the mall to keep crowds of bystanders away from the immediate area.
While watching the blaze along North Van Rensselaer Street that afternoon, Mayor Stephen Wood was reminded of the fire which struck the corner of West Washington Street and South Front Street in the 1990s, where only a parking lot is today.
"There was like three buildings there," he recalled. "It took all three buildings down."
By approximately 4:30 p.m., the vast majority of the flames visible from outside the building had been extinguished, and firefighters were soaking the charred remains of the involved businesses to keep them from rekindling.
Julie Wall, owner of the local antique shop Endless Treasure, told WLFI News that she believes the fire started in the same space that she originally rented for the store, on the east end of the building. In that report, she said that the reason she moved her business was because she was concerned about the "faulty wiring" in the building, which she said was not addressed even though she "reported it to several different officials."
As devastating as the fire was to the mall's businesses, it also provided a stirring example of Rensselaer's resolve in the face of trials.
When the sun began to set that evening, the prevalent smell of smoke was countered by another smell — warm pizza. Several citizens walked among the firefighters with open pizza boxes, offering fresh slices to the first responders who had been working for hours, along with water and Gatorade.
Other stories of civilians and businesses offering help spread online as well.
Local business owner Butch Claussen said he ordered 30 cheeseburgers and 30 cups of coffee from a local McDonald's.
"when I went to get them and told them it was for the firefighters, they said 'It's on us,'" Claussen wrote in a Facebook post. "Thank You God for a small town and the people who aren't afraid to help others."
Claussen then took his supplies downtown and yelled for help to get the food to the firefighters.
"(I) had more volunteers than I had bundles," Claussen said. "Love this town."
Jasper County's elected officials also voiced their appreciation for local first responders online.
"Thanks to all the area firefighters,EMS, police and those who responded to the devastating Rensselaer fire," wrote Jasper County Commissioner Kendell Culp.
Culp also said that Jasper County Emergency Management had set up a base of operations the basement of nearby Trinity United Methodist Church to bring more food and water to the emergency workers.
"When the city has a crisis, our community comes together," the church later wrote online. "On behalf of the city, Trinity United Methodist Church thanks you for your donations for the firefighters."
Jasper County Prosecutor Jacob Taulman summarized the situation online as well.
"It is a sad day in Rensselaer, and we continue to ask for prayers for the many firefighters involved," he said. "There aren’t enough words of gratitude for the many agencies assisting and those coordinating behind the scenes. And though we mourn this loss, we remember the strength and great support of our community that make this a wonderful place to live."