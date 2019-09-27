RENSSELAER — On Aug. 10, Northside Grill & Tavern hosted a golf outing to benefit the Rensselaer sports (Bombers) through the Rensselaer 500 Club. Through the golfers and sponsors, $1,400 was raised. The money will be deposited into the club's account and used to benefit the sports teams.
"It'll help out a lot," Coach Amanda Manns said of the donation. "It'll go into the account. And then, as we get requests for help with uniforms and equipment for the youth sports all the way up through high school, we('ll) help out with that."
Sponsors for the golf outing included Pfledderer Farms, Midway Electronics, Smith Farm Stores, Wagon Wheel, Wagner Lumber, Mayor Steve Wood, BP Gas Station of Rensselaer, Dezigns by Cindy Ziese, K&W Trucking, Napa Auto Parts of Monticello, Kentland Bank, Bob's Hair Port of DeMotte, Farmers Insurance, and Curtis Creek Golf Course. Northside Tavern also wanted to thank Nicole Pollock for organizing the event and Elyse jackson for dinner services and hospitality.