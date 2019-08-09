REMINGTON — Every department in Remington has remained busy during the dog days of summer.
That was the word during the Remington Town Council meeting Aug. 5.
Town Manager Jonathan Cripe shared many updates for the town. One that seemed to impress the council involved the renovated train depot. Since opening, the depot has been rented out 22 times and has 17 more bookings for the remainder of this year.
“We have received great feedback from the renters," Cripe said. "This past weekend was a baby shower and they just couldn’t stop talking about how much they loved it.”
Other feedback the town has received was from organizations who wish to rent out the space in the future. These organizations plan on using presentations and would like to have access to WiFi. The council agreed that they will look into the budget and see where they can potentially provide WiFi at the depot in the future.
The town is expecting many bookings around the holidays, especially with local companies providing catering opportunities.
In other business:
- Cripe said the splash pad will close Sept. 2, Labor Day weekend. “The Vortex Aquatic company plans on hosting an open house Aug. 30 for other communities to come visit the splash pad and see how it could impact their communities," he said.
- The cemetery board received a grant to obtain new signs. The drawings for the signs are complete and expected to be approved at the next cemetery board meeting. They approved the new drawings for the signs and decided that since the old signs are still in good condition, they will contact the historical society and see if they have interest in them.
- The council discussed the mural that will begin this fall and hope that it will create enough excitement that they can have a second phase next year. The council and town manager have brainstormed other potential locations for the future.
- The town marshal said the police department has responded to many traffic calls and have worked a lot with drug interdiction. The department received a grant from the federal government and has received Narcan from the health department. Each officer will have access to it. The officers will complete an online training course, which they plan to do sometime this month.
- Sandy Miller, executive director for Remington Wolcott Community Development Corporation, said the board of directors adopted a new mission statement at their last meeting. She will be attending a conference for Indiana Main Street, and both Wolcott and Remington have events coming up. Wolcott has a "Mellow on the Market" event Aug. 24 and Remington has a "Chicken and Noodles" fundraiser in October.
- The south portion of the alley on Minnesota Street will now be closed after much research. Councilmen James Stewart, said, “All four of the landowners are willing to close it. There is no survey required. There doesn’t need to be changes to deeds. The only thing is the town has to be willing to vacate it and a NIPSCO easement agreement would have to be drawn up. The expense of the agreement would be at the landowners' expense. The residents plan on installing a lockable bollard to allow access to those who need it when needed.”