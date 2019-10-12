REMINGTON — Tickets are selling fast for this years Bingo fundraiser hosted by the Psi Iota Xi-Gamma Beta Chapter.
Each year, the non profit group hosts fundraisers as a means to give back to the community. Last year’s Bingo proceeds purchased a new laptop computer for the Remington ambulance service.
This year, the profits will be donated to the New Food Pantry location, which has been chosen but not yet finalized, because of its need for a larger space to continue to serve the community.
Bingo will be 7 p.m. EST (doors open at 6 p.m.) Oct. 21 at the Remington Public Library in the Tobias Center. Bingo tickets are $25 for 10 games and comes with a light dinner. They can be purchased from any sorority member or at the door.
“I have been a member of the sorority for 20 years and president for six. I love every aspect of the sorority, it gives me the opportunity to give back to the community that I am fortunate to live in as well as make some wonderful friends,” said Andrea English, chapter president. “As a 501c3 organization, every penny we raise goes back to the community.”
Previous beneficiaries of the sorority donations include a $500 band scholarship, books for Tri-County Primary School students, music recorders for third-graders, and Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra tickets for fifth-graders.
“We have raised funds to purchase Vermont Teddy Bears for the fire station and ambulance service,’ English said. “We have a Karing for Kids fund that assists any child in the community with medical expenses. We donate to Riley’s Children Hospital every year. We also have an Adopt-A-Family program and contribute to the Angel Tree at Christmas for families in need.”
The prizes for Bingo are donated by the members of the sorority and vary each year, but normally consist of Longaberger baskets, designer purses such as Michael Kors, Coach and Thirty One, home décor and more.
Raffle items include gift cards, gift baskets and jewelry. Each member donates one to three items.
“Its important to me as a way to pay it forward,” said sorority member Monica Buschman. “I also enjoy being a part of a group of women who strive to make a difference in the community.”