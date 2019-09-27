REMINGTON — The newly-displayed art mural, visible in downtown Remington, is being enjoyed by the community, but even more so by the participants at the Remington Senior Center.
“Our seniors are taking in the grand display of beautiful flowers that are big and bold in full view from senior center as people gaze through the windows each day in appreciation,” said Exec. Director Sharon Colee.
A guest came to the center on Tuesday, Sept. 24th, the renowned muralist, Cameron Moberg. He shared his journey as an artist and took time to speak to many of the seniors on this day. It was a great opportunity to ask questions and see photos of other murals and art creations by the famous painter.
Knowing that home is in San Francisco for the artist it was a subject that prompted questions about the beginnings for the artist as a young man, his family, travels across the country and future hopes and dreams.
“The conversation and communication was the high light of the day and nothing like having a personal session with a famous artist,” Colee said.
Cameron took time to pose with some of the seniors in front of the mural. The question with just the right answer was one that assured everyone this is a “good thing” for the town of Remington....”How long will this last?”
They were assured it can last a very long time, as perfected paints and much care for facing the elements is all part of the project. Those that come to the Remington Senior Center can sit back, enjoy a cup of coffee, lunch, conversation, events and activities, all while gazing out the front windows at the beautiful mural that brings a smile and many years to come of enjoyment for the town.
Conversations will now develop in months and years ahead from the town’s Senior Center — “We met with, we know and we have a picture with the artist!”