REMINGTON — Remington’s town departments haven’t had much time to relax lately.
The street and utilities department is gearing up for cold weather, the police department is investing in much-needed equipment, and the fire department is ramping up for its annual pork dinner.
The street department’s chipper is back in operation. Their plan is to pick up sticks two more times this month. The chipper is 10 years old and has more than 1,000 hours on it.
The chipper had twigs tangled within it, which locked up the bearings. The plan is to finish stick pick-up and continue to work with the leaf vac as long as Mother Nature allows. They will also be completing the installation of the reflective stop signs to get the town compliant with deadline of the new state laws on reflective signs.
Mark Jones, the town’s water superintendent, told the board there will be contractor work going on at Bayer within the next few weeks and they will be dropping off several loads of dirt for the town to utilize at its discretion.
“It could be nice to fix some of the eyesore near the creek bed,” Jones said.
Town Marshall John Schuetzenhofer was approved to purchase $2,500 of new equipment for the department. Schuetzenhofer needs a new body armor vest. The last one was purchased in 2012 for around $800. He was also authorized to purchase two body cameras for the department.
Councilmen James Stewart asked if he would look into larger batteries or a solar array for the radar speed signs that have been down for some time. Schuetzenhofer agreed to have information and pricing at the December meeting for the board to review.
The fire department is gearing up for its annual pork dinner. This year it will be 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Remington Fire Department.
According to Town Manager Jonathon Cripe, the Main Street chicken and noodle dinner had some unfavorable, cold and wet weather that put a damper on the amount of families they hoped to serve. But he said it was still a modest success.
“Main Street ended up with a decent amount of unserved food and we were very happy to be able to donate the left over food to the homeless shelter,” he said.