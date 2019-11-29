REMINGTON — The Remington Fire Department is gearing up for its 37th year of hosting one of its biggest fundraisers.
It’s annual Pork Burger and Chili Fundraiser.
This year’s dinner is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Remington Fire Station, 509 Harrington St. A menu of pork burgers, chili, venison chili, chips and drinks are available for those who dine in, and carry out is available as well.
The department usually serves more than 450 people yearly. They do not charge per plate but do accept a free-will donation.
The money raised from the event helps the fire department with general purchases that focus on firefighter development and safety, exercise equipment, training equipment and more.
“This is the only fundraiser that our department does,” Remington Fire Chief Mike Martin said. “It has always been a big hit for the community and the department.”
After the Remington Lions Club’s annual Christmas Parade, Santa will arrive at the fire department in style on Remington’s 1927 fire truck. Children and families are welcome to take pictures with Santa.
“The products to prepare and serve this dinner are mostly donated by the community businesses through direct donations of products or purchase discounts,” Martin said. “We greatly appreciate the support in keeping our cost to a minimum.
“The event also gives the community an opportunity to come out to our fire station and meet the firefighters as well as tour the fire station,” he added. “We enjoy serving our community and look forward to this event every year.”
Anyone with questions or wishing for more information can call Martin at 219-261-2050 or visit the Remington Fire Department’s Facebook page.