REMINGTON – A point halfway between Indianapolis and Chicago seemed like the perfect place for a Jasper County family to open their newest hotel.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites officially opened Sept. 30, but Jatin Patel and his family, owners and developers of the property at 4276 W. US 24 in Remington, marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 14.
“I grew up in this area and this was a project that I've been thinking about over the last five years,” Patel said. “I wanted a hotel that people from Remington, Wolcott, Goodland, Kentland and Monticello could be proud of."
He said many travelers doing business in those towns usually stay in Lafayette, but the new hotel and its amenities — and its proximity to fast-food and sit-down restaurants, gas stations and downtown Remington — may encourage them to stay closer the next time they're in the area.
“We need to keep things local,” Patel said, “and a nice, new hotel accomplishes that.”
The new hotel at the I-65 interchange will have 68 guest rooms with options of two queen-size beds or one king. Fifteen of those rooms will be suites with a sleeper sofa.
In addition to an outdoor swimming pool and exercise room, the hotel also offers a hot continental breakfast, guest laundry, free wi-fi and a business center.
One feature that many guests may also appreciate are the fiber optic lines for the hotel’s internet service.
Remington Town Manager Jonathan Cripe said the town is excited about the new hotel.
“It is something that was needed," he said. “We appreciate everything Jatin is doing at the interchange.”
The Patels also own Super 8 and Sunset Inn in Remington, Comfort Suites and Interstate Motel in Rensselaer, and Comfort Inn and Super 8 in Lowell.
Patel took over the family hospitality and accommodations business 10 years ago from his father, who began it in 1985. During that time, Patel said it has grown from three hotels and 125 rooms to seven hotels and almost 400 rooms.
“Without my father and my family, none of this would be possible,” he said.