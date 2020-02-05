REMINGTON — After 11 years serving on the Remington Town Council, Charlie Illingworth officially resigned from his seat.
Remington Town Manager Jonathan Cripe shared the news with the public Monday during the council's monthly meeting, saying he received the resignation letter weeks ago. He did not share the contents of the letter during the meeting, but said Illingworth resigned because he had moved outside of the district.
Illingworth's term expires in December 2023.
There will be a Republican caucus at 6 p.m. ET on Feb. 13 at the Remington Depot to choose his replacement. The caucus is not open to the public.
During the caucus, two precinct committeemen from Carpenter East and Carpenter West will meet to select a Republican candidate from a list of people who have submitted the proper forms required by the state.
A selection must be made within 30 days.
After a selection is made, the individual will be sworn in by Town Clerk Terri Budde or the clerk of the court once the selection is submitted by Jasper County Republican Chairman Jeff Phillips.