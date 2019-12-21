RENSSELAER — The Music Department of the Rensselaer Central School Corporation is celebrating several recent developments and events, as well as looking forward to events in the upcoming semester.
The department recently welcomed its new band director, Amber Hall, a recent graduate from Ball State University and strong drum line instructor.
Continuing on at Rensselaer in the Choral Department in her 15th year is Mrs. Stephanie Davisson. Together, it is the first female duo in a long time.
The RCSC choir enjoyed its first concert in the fall and then the recent combination concert with the band for Christmas. Presently, the choir has 41 events (75 students) going to the Indiana State School Music Association contest on Feb. 1, 2020. The choral department represents music students with three choirs at the MS, and three choirs at the high school, starting grade six. Several 2020 graduates this year will have completed seven years in this program.
The choral department's stated goal is to continue to create not only great musicians but also great thinkers.
“My students learn more than just singing in choir class,” Davisson said.
She said that, since 2013, the school’s technology skills with iPads and recent Chromebook addition have strongly improved. In music education, students embrace the world of technology and experience music composition, creative writing and performance-based learning projects.
Choir students can create music using their Garage Band app. They also enhance their writing skills using Keynote, Pear Deck, Adobe Spark and different Google documents.
"The exposure to music education/fine arts helps that creative brain," Davisson said. "It helps a student in so many areas especially at the younger levels. If a student learns to sing or play an instrument early on, the pathways of thinking improves and a bigger world of awareness is now opened."
"We are very proud of all our students and encourage those who do not participate in music to give it a try," Davisson and Hall said in a written statement. "We wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and welcome you back to on Jan. 6 for the new quarter.