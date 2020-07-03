RENSSELAER — Nearly three-quarters of residents who responded to the Rensselaer Central School Corporation’s re-entry school survey last week want school to reopen as normal as possible next month.
Nearly 72% of the 1,037 who filled out the survey — including 864 community responses — would like to see RCSC schools return to regular school days and schedule this fall. Nearly 20% were opposed.
Students missed six weeks of classroom time due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the spring semester. Instead, they participated in distance learning, which went as well as expected with very few hiccups, Craig said in the spring.
Students are scheduled to begin the 2020-21 school year on Thursday, Aug. 13, with teachers to report Aug. 11-12 for staff orientation. New teachers must report on Aug. 10.
RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig provided a summary of responses to the survey at Thursday’s school board meeting. The results of the survey will help the corporation develop a plan for the start of school. That plan will be shared between administrators, staff and the community.
Nearly 27% of those surveyed preferred a half-day schedule and another 29.8% would like to see a hybrid schedule, which mixes distance learning days with in-school learning.
Twenty-nine percent felt the corporation should change the calendar to start later, earlier and/or change breaks, with over 35% opposed.
As for a requirement of masks for students, 15.4% believe all students and staff should wear masks with over 60% feeling students should not be required.
To the question “If masks are required, will this discourage me from sending my child to school?,” 46.7% of responders said they would discourage their children from attending in-school sessions. Over 37% said they would still send their kids to school.
Nearly 80% of those responding to the survey said they would send their children to school if school starts in the fall with a traditional schedule. Nearly 36% said they would support a schedule that reduces class size but requires some days of distance learning, with 40% opposed.
Here are the results of other questions on the survey:
Classroom Procedures
Limiting classroom seating to maintain social distancing: 28.9% agreed with this scenario with nearly 55% opposed.
Staggering recess and lunch time to reduce crowding: 41.3% agreed this should be done, with nearly 40% disagreeing.
Regularly scheduled hand washing for students: 69.8% agreed.
Require wearing of masks in classrooms: Over 70% opposed, with 17.1% in agreement.
Enhanced cleaning occurring in the schools: 84.5% gave a resounding “Yes.”
Staggering drop-off and pick-up times to reduce crowding: 32.4% agreed, with over 55% opposed.
Transportation Procedures
I plan to find another way for my child to get to school: Nearly 60% felt this was not important, with 14.1% saying they would try to find another way.
Students would be required to sit 6 feet apart on the bus: 60% said this wasn’t important, while 15% felt it was.
Students should be required to wear masks on bus: Nearly 65% were unfavorable, with 15.3% believing it is important to do so.
Preferred Schedule for Fall — Staff Responses
Return to distance learning: 25.4% supported the idea, with nearly 60% opposed.
Full-time return to regular school day and schedule: 69.9% of staff agreed with keeping the school day as normal as possible.
Half-day schedule: 28.9% were in support, with around 37% opposed.
Hybrid schedule with students doing distance learning and in-school learning: 35.8% showed support, with nearly 40% opposed.
Changes to calendar to start later, earlier and/pr change breaks: 36.4% of staff were in favor of making some kind of change.
Staff Safety
I am concerned about my safety in returning to school: 30.1% agreed, with over 40% in disagreement.
I plan to return to school in the fall if RCSC starts with a traditional schedule: 86.1% agreed with a handful of teachers disagreeing.
Students and staff should be required to wear masks: 20.8% of responders agreed, with around 45% disagreeing.
I am in a high risk group: 23.7% of staff agreed with this question. with nearly 60% disagreeing.
I am in a high risk group and would like accommodations: Just 10.4% felt they would need accommodations, with over 60% feeling they do not.
Concerning PPEs requested by staff, 71 prefer cloth masks (with 400 ordered by RCSC), 41 preferred n95 respirator (with 300 ordered), 24 asked for face shields (none currently ordered) and 16 staff members felt the need for plexiglass barriers (6 were ordered for front offices and elementary library).
Fifty-five members of the staff felt they do not need PPEs.