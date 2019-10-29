RENSSELAER — As local kids and families go trick-or-treating this week, they may stop to ponder some locations in Rensselaer that are long-rumored to be haunted.
These include isolated areas outside town, like Moody Road, and buildings on the St. Joseph's College campus.
But one other interesting spot is right in the heart of downtown along South Van Rensselaer Street.
Depending on how a person is counting, the Ritz Cinema turned 90 years old in 2018 after being built originally as the Palace Theater in 1928. With a history that long, perhaps it's no wonder that at least one ghost has been reported on the premises by several people.
"If you talk to anybody who has an old house, they tell you (that), if you start monkey-ing with it or put entryways in it, that's when the ghosts come," Owner Nancy Klockow said.
The projection booth of the theater is accessed by a steep narrow flight of stairs. A fairly innocuous door is on the first landing, which leads to a storage space Klockow and her recently-deceased husband, Gordon, built several years ago.
"We put in an attic because there's all this space up there that wasn't being used," she said. "So we put steps in and put the door in. And, after we did that, we did have a ghost."
Sometime after the new attic space was installed, the Klockows and one of their former employees, Deenise Abrams, began experiencing strange things, along with Abrams' daughters, Sabrina and Destany. Most of these happened in the main theater space beyond the lobby.
"I only experienced him once," Klockow said. "But Gordon and two of my other staff members were in there, and he literally came through the back door and walked all the way up and came out into the lobby. And all three of them saw it. And they all described the same thing."
They described a man who had a hat on, cocked at an angle, and a suit underneath an overcoat that was tied around the waist, like someone from the early to mid 20th century.
"First, we heard him walking up the aisle," Deenise Abrams said. "And Gordon was working on Destany because she had headaches, migraines."
Deenise said she didn't see him at first, but she did hear him.
"We heard him walking, and then Gordon looked over, and he said he was right behind me when he saw him," she remembered. "And then, he went up on the stage, and then he disappeared, but Destany said she felt somebody pulling her legs."
Her daughter said it felt like the figure was trying to help Gordon work on her because whenever he would touch her, she felt better.
Though Klockow didn't see the figure herself at first, she did have her own share of peculiar experiences. One notable case happened when she was putting up the lights that line the ceiling of the lobby.
"And I plugged them in to make sure they worked before I put them up," she said. "(Then) I put them up."
The lights are spread over two long cords that plug into each other. But after Klockow plugged them in while standing on a rickety ladder in the lobby, she realized that none of them would light up along the front wall.
"I'm like, 'This is not making any sense,'" she remembered.
Then, Klockow spoke to the Abrams about it.
"A couple days later, they go, 'We didn't know how to tell you, but that guy was holding the ladder for you, and when you went in there, he followed you in when you put the ladder up,'" she said. "The next day, I came and all the lights worked."
"I think he was afraid you were going to get hurt," Abrams told Klockow with a laugh during a recent conference call.
Despite not seeing the ghost herself at first, Klockow came to believe them since odd things occurred all the time. Things that were broken in the theater would be fixed with no explanation. Messes she knew she'd cleaned up would reappear. Plus, she did see what she thought were strange orbs of light on the security camera feed.
"When we first realized that there were issues going on, I worked the nights," Klockow said. "And I stood in (the cinema) and said, 'Don't you dare scare me or scare anybody, or I'll do what I need to do to get rid of you.'"
But she admitted that, after some time, she became jealous of the others' experiences and wanted to see or experience the ghost for herself. And she is convinced that, one day, he answered that request by walking right through her.
"I was sitting in there watching Hunger Games," she said. "And there was a couple other people in there, and (I felt) just this freezing, from head to toe, and every hair on my back had just stood up. It was exactly like they said it would be."
Klockow decided not to interfere with the ghost since it didn't appear to be malicious.
"I said, 'Thank you,' because I wanted to experience it," she said. "I just said over and over again, 'If you're good, you can stay.'"
Sabrina Abrams remembers the ghost being more playful and ornery with her and others while watching films in the cinema.
"He sat next to me and he just kind of tickled my shoulders," she said. "One time, when I was there with him, I was helping clean up and my mom and sister were both upstairs turning the projector off. That door that's in the middle of the front entrance to go into the ticket stand booth, I heard it open and slam shut, but it was locked."
The ghost appeared often enough that Abrams believes she may have been able to discover his identity.
"He liked just sitting by me most of the time when I was in there," she said. "He's got a long trench coat on with, almost kind of like a black top hat. And he's an older gentleman. We actually went through some old photos, me and Gordon did, and found out it was the first owner of the Ritz, who's in there."
According to Klockow's archives on the cinema, that first owner's name was Frank Kresler Sr., who built what would become the Ritz to replace his original Palace Theater that used to stand on West Washington Street. If his more recent actions are anything to go on, he was also quite playful.
"Every time I went in there, I knew he was in there; he'd let me know," Sabrina Abrams said. "Sometimes he'd kick the back of my seat when there were no seats behind me. I'd be in the very back of the room, and he'd kick the back of my seat to let me know he was there."
She feels like he even enjoyed giving living people relatively innocent scares at times.
"He likes to be a little disruptive during the movies," she said. "He likes to try to scare people. He'll kick people's seat, and you'll see them turn around because they feel it. But there's nobody behind them, so they just kind of brush it off."
Klockow said this was interesting since she's "never had anyone complain" about this.
The ghost hasn't been seen more recently, and there may be an explanation for this. It just so happens that a religious group decided to "bless" the rooms of the cinema during what Klockow said was a revival gathering of sorts that was hosted inside.
"It was a men's Bible study group," she said. "They planned a three-day event here. And so, before they did the three-day event, the ministers that were going to be part of it came in and blessed the Ritz, every room in the Ritz. And, after that, the ghost was gone."
This was around the first time Sabrina Abrams could remember seeing him.
"He's not bad," Abrams said. "He just likes to try and scare people, just to say 'Hello, I'm here.'"
In any case, he may not be around anymore. And Klockow thinks this may be for the best since she doesn't want would-be moviegoers to feel frightened of visiting the cinema.
"They don't want to be where there's ghosts," she said. "But we've had our ghosts. I can't say we haven't."