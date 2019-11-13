JASPER COUNTY — There is a new opportunity for locals interested in becoming a commercial unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) remote pilot. This is according to a new column written by White County Purdue Extension Educator Andrew Westfall.
This opportunity is also for those who are already flying without the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification but who would like to obtain their license.
This December, the Purdue Extension Services of Benton, Jasper and White counties will be hosting a two-day UAV Signature Program intended to prepare participants for the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Knowledge Test, which is a requirement to pass if you are operating a UAV on a commercial basis.
It will also be teaching participants useful UAV applications as well as providing hands-on experience flying manual and planned UAV flights.
The UAV Signature Program will be 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., Dec. 10-11 at the White County 4-H Fairgrounds (12 N. 25 East, Reynolds). The cost is $200 per person. Registration for the program is required by Dec. 6 and can be done online at www.cvent.com/d/dhq121.
UAVs, also known as drones, are providing numerous benefits to Indiana’s environment and economy. In the agricultural sector, they are helping farmers and agricultural professionals gather more precise data and translate it into efficient, profitable and long-term success in the areas of crops, natural resources and livestock.
They are also providing numerous benefits to other industries as well through their ability to improve the marketing opportunities of a business, and providing analyses of structures, real estate and more.
Among others, this training will be covering camera settings, sensors, FAA Part 107 Test Preparation, flight plans and record keeping, manual flight instruction, planned flight instruction, applications/processing software, data management, image quality and troubleshooting, emergency preparation and more.
To learn more about UAV’s, their uses, and legal requirements, people can visit https://extension.purdue.edu/uav. For information regarding the December program, people can call Andrew Westfall at 219-984-5115 or email him at awestfal@purdue.edu.