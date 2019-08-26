REMINGTON — On or about Oct. 4, the town of Remington intends to apply to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs for a grant from the State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program Main Street Revitalization Program. This program is funded by Title I of the federal Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended. These funds are to be used for a community development project that will include streetscape improvements along North and South Railroad Streets in downtown.
The total amount of CDBG funds to be requested is $600,000. The amount of CDBG funds proposed to be used for activities that will benefit low and moderate-income persons is $288,420. The Applicant also proposes to expend an estimated $177,750 in non-CDBG funds on the project. These non-CDBG funds will be derived from the town of Remington.
Remington will hold a public hearing Sept. 9, at 6:30 p.m. local time, during the Town Council meeting, 24 South Indiana Street, Remington, to provide interested parties an opportunity to express their views on the proposed federally funded CDBG project. Persons with disabilities or non-English speaking persons who wish to attend the public hearing and need assistance should contact Emily Albaugh at KIRPC PO BOX 127 Monon, IN 47959 (219) 253-6658 no later than Sept. 4. Every effort will be made to make reasonable accommodations for these persons.
Information related to this project will be available for review prior to the public hearing as of Aug. 28, at Remington Town Hall, 24 South Indiana Street, between the hours of 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Interested citizens are invited to provide comments regarding these issues either at the public hearing or by prior written statement. Written comments should be submitted to Emily Albaugh at KIRPC PO BOX 127 Monon, IN 47959 no later than Sept. 9, in order to ensure placement of such comments in the official record of the public hearing proceedings.
A plan to minimize displacement and provide assistance to those displaced has been prepared by Remington and is also available to the public. This project will result in no displacement of any persons or businesses. For additional information concerning the proposed project, please contact Town Manager Jon Cripe, (219) 261-2523, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. or write to Emily Albaugh at KIRPC PO BOX 127 Monon, IN 47959.