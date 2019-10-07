DEMOTTE — While visiting with seniors at the Fase Senior Center, Jasper County Officers, including Sheriff Pat Williamson and Chief Jason Wallace, also had the chance to speak to the children in the Head Start program, which is also held at the center.
The children were excited to learn about K9 officer Alfa, a female Belgian Malinoux who is partnered with Deputy Adam Suarez. Suarez answered the children and adults’ questions about his canine partner and how they work together to do search-and-rescue and find illegal drugs. After answering their many questions, Suarez invited the children to pet Alfa one at a time, and not on the head. Several of the preschoolers chose not to pet her, but a line soon formed of those who wanted to touch the dog.
Williamson answered questions about what police officers do, and he introduced the children to the school safety resource officer, whom they will meet when they go to elementary school at either DeMotte or Wheatfield. The children asked about his gear and what he does at the school. His main job is “to keep you safe,” he told them.
The children seemed to enjoy the impromptu gathering as did the officers present. The Jasper County Community Services plans to have more of these opportunities for citizens to visit with their local police officers and ask questions in a one on one conversation.