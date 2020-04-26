REMINGTON – Several law enforcement agencies from Jasper and White counties, along with the Indiana State Police responded to a 911 call of a shooting Saturday night.
Remington Police stated in a Facebook post that they, ISP, Jasper County and White County sheriff’s departments, and Wolcott Police all responded to the shooting but did not reveal the location or the time of the incident. It is also not known if anyone was hurt in the incident.
The Remington Police Facebook post states that there is currently no threat to the public and persons of interest have been identified. The department also stated there is no other information to release at this time as the incident is still under investigation.