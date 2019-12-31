LAFAYETTE — Indiana State Police have identified the two men who were killed Sunday night at a Family Express convenience store — one inside the business and the other near the gas pumps — on Old Indiana 25 and County Road 300 North in Lafayette.
Ryan James Baughman, 42, of Delphi, died of gunshot wounds to his body, police said, while the other man, Kirklan Allen Conley, 22, of Lafayette, died due to a self-inflicted single gunshot wound.
According to a press release issued by ISP, officers from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department responded to the store on a report of shots fired and discovered one man dead inside the store and an armed suspect near the gas pumps. According to the release, deputies attempted to arrest the man by the gas pumps and shots were fired.
Police said no more information would be released, including what led to the altercation between the two men, as the investigation is ongoing.