Harley is nine weeks old and is as cuddly as they come. He is the shy guy out of his sisters, but would love to lay in your lap and be the center of attention. If you think you can give Harley the life he deserves, please come to the shelter to meet him.
Pet of the week
Nick Fiala
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest E-Editions
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Rensselaer Republican
Daily Headlines: Rensselaer Republican
Rensselaer, IN
Right Now
- Humidity: 69%
- Feels Like: 76°
- Heat Index: 76°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 76°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:59:27 AM
- Sunset: 07:45:37 PM
- Dew Point: 65°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tomorrow
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy skies late. High around 80F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 34% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 48% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 35% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 3mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 3mph
Precip: 36% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Construction zone crash in Jasper County closes I-65
- Jasper County Arrest Log for August 12
- 'Life saving' citations issued to local heroes
- Jasper County Arrest Log for Aug. 5-8
- Rensselaer Police seeking man wanted on warrant
- Two accidents, 2 sent to hospitals in separate incidents Aug. 6
- Three arrested for methamphetamine
- Potts looks to anchor offense at Goshen College
- Pine Village Vintage Football Festival set to kick off Saturday
- Fair Oaks Farms reveals its animal safety measures