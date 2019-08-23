Tilly is a four-month-old DSH female. She weighs almost four pounds and she is spayed. She is a very energetic cat that likes to play, run around and get a lot of attention. She is very friendly and will get along with anyone. Come to the shelter and meet her so we can find this pretty girl her forever home.
Pet of the week
Nick Fiala
