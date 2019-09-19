This is Red. He is a nine-month-old DSH who weighs seven pounds. This big boy is calm, independent, and likes to cuddle. If you think you can give Red a forever home, come and meet him at the shelter with one of the shelter assistants or Shelter Director Mark Sinclair.
Pet of the week
Nick Fiala
