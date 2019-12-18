Pet

Sapphire

This pretty girl is Sapphire. She is a one-year-old Hound Mix. Sapphire weighs 41 pounds and is heartworm negative. She is a very active girl who likes to run, play outside, loves attention and will need some training. Sapphire does well with other dogs and cats. If you think you can give Sapphire a good home, come and meet her at the shelter.

