Carmel is a four-month-old DSH spayed female. She weighs about 3.5 pounds. This adorable little girl loves to cuddle and be petted. Carmel is a very clean cat too. Come meet this sweetie and see if she would be a good fit for you.
Pet of the week
Nick Fiala
