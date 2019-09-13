This is Cayde. He is a one-year-old male white Husky. He is friendly with people, likes car rides and is affectionate. He is crate trained, but not house broken. He cannot be left alone in the house and likes to chew and jump on things. If you think you can handle this big puppy, come in and give him a visit.
Pet of the week
Nick Fiala
